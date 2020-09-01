Claudia Jean Martin

February 10, 1943- August 28, 2020

ORION-Claudia Jean Martin, 77 of Orion, died on August 28, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Claudia was born on February 10, 1943 in Cumming, Iowa the daughter of Alva and Wynette Luing-Ortiz. She married Doug Martin on August 27, 1963 in Des Moines, Iowa.

There will be no services at this time and cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the family.

Claudia was employed as a switch board operator. She was the first generation of women truck drivers. Claudia was part of the first crew for the Orion Volunteer Ambulance and was a school bus driver for the Orion School District.

Survivors include her husband, Doug, Children, Bill (Peggy) Martin, Belle Plaines, IA, Michelle Martin, Davenport, IA, Sister, Janice Jay, 13 Grandchildren & several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Dana, and a brother, Don.

