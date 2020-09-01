Menu
Maxine C. Atkins
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Maxine C. Atkins

June 2, 1927- August 28, 2020

GENESEO-Maxine C. Atkins, formerly of Geneseo, IL, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at Manor Care, Moline, IL, after a 15 year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Cremation has been performed per her wishes and a private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.Rungemortuary.com. Memorials can be made to the Illinois Great Rivers Preachers Aid Society.

Maxine was born June 2, 1927, in Glen Ferris, West Virginia, to Roland and Ethel (Stillwell) Birckhead. She attended Duke University, where she received a Master's degree in Christian Education and met her soon to be husband, John P. Atkins. They were married on September 5, 1952, in Glen Ferris. She has now joined John, who preceded her in death in 2002.

Maxine was a devout follower of Jesus Christ, and a devoted pastor's wife, performing whatever duties were needed at home and at church. Among the many things she did were singing in the choir, playing piano, cooking meals, and teaching many Sunday school classes, both for children and adults. She had many cherished memories of serving with the Quad Cities Emmaus Community. She cared deeply about her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Tese Atkins, Hampton, IL; granddaughters, Lauren (Nick) Stottler, Hampton, IL, and Amy (Blake) Boe, Colona, IL; and three great-grandsons, Jonathan, Chris, and Dominic.

The family would like to thank Heartland Health Care in Moline for their many years of taking care of Maxine as she struggled with Alzheimer's disease.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Bless her heart. She had a beautiful heart. I have always considered her Mom and can’t hear Country Roads without thinking of her. Jon and I have prayed for her for all these years and we will be praying for you and the family as you go through this final sadness. Love you much
Berta and Jon Gimmy
Friend
August 30, 2020