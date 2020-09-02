Elena Jimenez de Venegas

March 6, 1951-August 12, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Elena Jimenez de Venegas, (69), formerly of East Moline, IL, passed away on Aug. 12, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. A memorial service was held on Aug. 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Chapel, and she was laid to rest on Aug. 19, 2020, in Eagle Pass, Texas. A gathering to celebrate Elena's life in QC will be announced at a later date.

Elena Jimenez de Venegas was born on March 6, 1951, in Fresno, CA, to Hilario and Maria Magallanes Jimenez. Elena was a homemaker and devoted wife of 51 years to Gilberto and together they raised their family of six in EM, Illinois. She called the Quad Cities "home". Her favorite pastime was playing Bingo! She was an amazing cook and loved to dance. She also had a special love for animals and leaves behind four beloved dogs: Shakira, Lola, Hope & Turbo. She truly was an amazing wife, mother, and "Wela" to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the "Rock" of the family with a true heart of gold!

Elena is survived by her husband Gilberto M. Venegas, daughters and their spouses: Theresita Venegas, Maria S. Trigueros( Armando) Raquel Venegas (Juan), Erica Martinez (Jaime), two sons Gilberto Venegas Jr. and Enrique Venegas (Clarissa), 23 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren, her mother Maria (M) Jimenez, siblings Jose, Roberto, Francisco, Mario, Hilario, Ricardo and Raul Jimenez, sisters Oralia Velasquez, & Dora Linda Juarez. She was preceded in death by her father Hilario Jimenez, sister Olga Jimenez, brother's: Jesus, Fidencio, and Luis Jimenez.

On behalf of Gilberto M. Venegas and family thank you to Q.C. family and friends for the words of sympathy, prayers, and contributions during this very difficult time. God Bless!