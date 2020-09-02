Charlotte Jean Geis

February 22, 1953- August 31, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Charlotte Jean Geis, 67, of Rock Island passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Rock Island.

Private funeral services will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park, Cemetery, Moline. Memorials can be made to the Daughter's of the American Revolution or National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Charlotte was born February 22, 1953 in Marshfield, WI the daughter of Harold O. "Huntz" and Joyce (Hannemann) Kuse. She married William J. Geis on November 25, 1972 in East Moline. He preceded her in death on April 25, 1994.

Charlotte enjoyed gardening and ceramics.

Survivors include her children, Jennifer Geis, Rock Island and Jeff (Kristin) Geis, Champaign, IL; grandchildren, Olivia Geis, Madeline Geis and Emersen Geis and sisters, Sharon (David) Durling, Erie and Lori (Glen) McMillin, Port Byron.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com