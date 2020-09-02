Wilma J. Rea

February 25, 1930- August 31, 2020

MOLINE-Wilma J. Rea, 90, of Moline, IL, Graveside Services will be 11 am Tuesday at Center Ridge Cemetery, Sullivan, IN. Mrs. Rea died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Centennial Health Care Center, Moline.

Wilma Heady was born February 25, 1930, in Sullivan, IN, the daughter of Eli and Ethel (Smith) Heady Jr. She married Charles H. Rea April 15, 1947, in Sullivan. He died January 4, 1987. Wilma had a heart of gold and was the most loving person anyone had ever met. She loved and adored her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Carolyn Markin, Moline, Connie Rea (Jim), Illinois City, IL, Linda Kelley-Middleton, Silvis, IL, and Steven (Patti) Rea, Newton, IA; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and all her friends at Morning Star and the Apostolic Sanctuary.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Terry Lee Rea; and 9 siblings.

Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Sanctuary, Silvis.

