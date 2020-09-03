Our deepest sorrow to Mary and all the family of Alfred Huber. Alf was a good friend, a honorable man committed to service to his military family, his community and God. Alf was never short of a story depicting adventure and the enjoyment of life. He will be sorely missed by the both of us and many, many others. We will keep all of you in our prayers.

In Sympathy,

Vicky and Brian Borzick

Vicky and Brian Borzick September 2, 2020