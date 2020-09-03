Menu
Alfred P. Huber
Alfred P. Huber, Sr., 95, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 3, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Our deepest sorrow to Mary and all the family of Alfred Huber. Alf was a good friend, a honorable man committed to service to his military family, his community and God. Alf was never short of a story depicting adventure and the enjoyment of life. He will be sorely missed by the both of us and many, many others. We will keep all of you in our prayers.
In Sympathy,
Vicky and Brian Borzick
Vicky and Brian Borzick
Friend
September 2, 2020