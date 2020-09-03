Menu
James R. Crouch
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020

James R. Crouch

March 18, 1969- September 1, 2020

GENESEO-James R. Crouch, 51, of Geneseo, IL, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Allure of Geneseo. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Burial will follow at Colbert Cemetery, Hanna Township, Geneseo. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the family.

James was born on March 18, 1969, the son of Jesse and Cheryl (Carey) Crouch, in Silvis, IL. He graduated from JD Darnell High School in Geneseo and attended Black Hawk College and Western Illinois University. He was a machine operator for Micron Industries. James enjoyed genealogy, bird watching, and was an avid NASCAR fan.

Those left to cherish the memories of James are his parents, Jesse and Cheryl; his sisters, Rebecca (Rick) Hixson and Jennifer (Zak) Domogalla; nieces and nephews, Nick (Stephanie) Hixson, Sam (Jerry) Rhoades, Colby (Laura) Hixson; and three great nieces, Emmalynn, Hadlee and Alayna.

James was preceded in death by his brother, Jesse.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave, Geneseo, IL 61254
Sep
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave, Geneseo, IL 61254
