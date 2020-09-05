Shirley Redenbo

October 29, 1927- August 23, 2020

RENO-Shirley Pauline Redenbo, 92, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 in Reno, NV, with family by her side.

Born on October 29, 1927, in St. Cloud, MN, she was the daughter of the late Edward Thomas and Evelyn (Porter) Riley. The family moved to East Moline and Shirley graduated from United Township High School in 1945. She married Edward Carl Redenbo in 1948 and they enjoyed nearly 54 years together until Ed's passing in 2002. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Judy Henning, and brother, William Riley.

Shirley worked for the phone company and a law firm for a short while after marriage. She subsequently devoted her time, love and energy to raising her children. Shirley liked nothing better than a good conversation and would gladly engage friends, family and even strangers in discussion. Her extended family meant the world to her and she was always eager to get together with relatives in Rock Island, East Moline, Rapids City, Port Byron and elsewhere in Illinois.

She was a lifelong Cubs fan. Additionally, Shirley was an unwavering Democrat who would quickly remind anyone which party had created Social Security and Medicare for the American people. In remembrance of Shirley, please be sure to vote "D" this November.

Survivors left to cherish her memory include sons Kurt (Kelly) Redenbo of Hagerstown, Maryland and John Redenbo in Oregon; grandchildren Matthew and Alek Redenbo in Maryland and Hanna Redenbo in Oregon; sister Jeanine Ingalls and brother Patrick Riley (Joanne) in Illinois and many nieces and nephews that she thought of fondly and often.

She will be laid to rest in Rock Island National Cemetery. A private service will be arranged.