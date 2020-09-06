Steven Henry Eugene Whited

August 25, 2020

Steven Henry Eugene Whited, of Hartfield, VA, age 27, died at VCU Medical Center, Richmond, VA, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Steven enjoyed fishing, loved to draw, and was learning to play the guitar; he was an accomplished artist as well as tattoo designer. Stepbrother, Michael Cox, preceded him in death. He is survived by his father, Doyle Whited (Barbara), mother, Tonya McLemore (Daved), siblings, Jazzmin Rochelle, Benjamin Whited, Jeremiah Whited (Emily), Matthew Cox and special niece, Miah. The family will receive friends at Hogg Funeral Home, Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Interment will be private. Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing is mandatory and masks are required.