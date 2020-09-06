Lawrence A. "Lorney" Dussliere

May 4, 1928-September 4, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Funeral services for Lawrence A. "Lorney" Dussliere, 92, of East Moline, IL, will be 1:30 pm Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, IL. The funeral services will also be live streamed https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Mr Dussliere died Friday, September 4, 2020, at his home.

Lorney was born May 4, 1928, in Moline, the son of Alois and Martha (Callewaert) Dussliere. He was a graduate of St. Mary's Catholic School, East Moline, United Township High School in 1947 as class president, University of Denver in 1951 where he received his B.A. in Speech Theater & Elementary Education, he received his M.A. in Education Administration at Colorado State College at Greely in 1956. He married Hattie Larkin May 30, 1956, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. He was a Teacher, Principal, Superintendent, and the Business Manager at Riverdale Community Unit #100, Port Byron. He later worked as the Business Manager for United Township High School, East Moline, and later for Alleman High School, Rock Island. Lorney was a stained glass artisan. In the 1990's one year was spent crafting 16 stained glass windows for St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline. Many other windows have been donated for fundraisers for APQC (The Project) and DeLaCerda House, (Robb's House). He was active in the Music Guild, Kiwanis Club, Boy Scouts and was a religious education teacher and MetroLink Transit Board member.

Survivors include his wife, Hattie Dussliere; children, Martha Dussliere (Jack Lemaster), Peg (Brad) Neilson, James "Jim" (Jolie) Dussliere, Rich (Angie) Dussliere, John (Julie) Dussliere, and Leticia Dussliere; grandchildren, Matt Johnson, Leah (Brad) Park, Abby (Ben) Cheesman, Nickolas (Ashley) Neilson, Jacob (Kelsey) Neilson, Nick (Toni Seese) Hill, Dina Chae, James (Destiny) Dussliere, Phillip Dussliere, Audrey Dussliere (John Miller), Allison Dussliere, Louis Dussliere; great grandchildren, Riley, Reese, Brinley, Ella, Alex, and a baby boy expected in October, Anthony, Logan, Mikai, Jaylen, Tyler, Penelope and Adam; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Robb Dussliere; son-in-law, Jack Johnson; brothers, Don, Al, and Alois Dussliere.

Memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, River Bend Food Bank, or the DeLaCerda House. Online condolences may be left for the family www.vanhoe.com