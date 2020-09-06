Marilyn M. Stiles

April 29, 1930-August 31, 2020

SILVIS-Memorial services for Marilyn M. Stiles, 90, of Silvis, IL, will be 4 pm Saturday, September 12, at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, IL. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to services. Miss Styles died Monday, August 31, 2020, at Aspen Health Care Center, Silvis.

Marilyn was born April 29, 1930, in Rock Island, IL, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Vareau) Stiles. She retired from the Rock Island Arsenal, after 30 years of service.

Survivors include her daughter, Tina (Cipriano) Oliva, East Moline; 3 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Herb Stiles.

