Marilee P. Moore

September 4, 2020

LYNN CENTER-Marilee P. Moore, 82, of Lynn Center, formerly of Cameron, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at 9:25 p.m. at the home of her eldest daughter, Bev Coulter of Lynn Center.

Left to reflect and cherish Marilee's memory are her children, Bev (David) Coulter of Lynn Center, Jay (Beth) Moore of Galesburg, and Sue "Susan" Moore of Moline; nine grandkids, Jessica (Wilson) Jackson, Julie (Jamie) Ross-Tutt and Danielle (Cheryl Jenson) Ross all of Monmouth, Tanya (Aaron) Skinner of Knoxville, Breeze (PJ) Liby of Davenport, IA, Jay (Kaydra) Moore of Idaho, BJ Woerly and Brad Woerly both from St. Charles, MO, and Jim Coulter of Silvis; one sister, Kate Havens and one brother, JC (Gloria) Hornbaker both of Prairie City.

Marilee was also blessed with 23 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Marilee was a retiree of Maytag; enjoyed gardening, crafting, reading, crocheting, coloring, and spending time with her family. She was also an avid thrift store shopper.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at Silent Home Cemetery, Cameron. Pastor Mary Runge will officiate. There will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Watson-Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice, WIAR (Western Illinois Animal Rescue), or to the family. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.