Lois Marie Olson

April 15, 1929-September 6, 2020

MOLINE-Lois Marie Olson, 91, of Moline, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Memorial visitation will be from 4:30-6 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Hubbard, Iowa on September 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Covenant Church or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Lois was born on April 15, 1929, in Hubbard, Iowa, the daughter of Walter W. and Lydia Minnie (Lehmeier) Below. She married Dr. Raymond Olson on December 20, 1952, in Hubbard, Iowa. He preceded her in death in July of 2008. She previously worked as a beautician and as an executive waitress for Epic Food Service at John Deere, retiring in 1992, after 14 years.

Lois was an active member of First Covenant Church in Moline. She baked delicious sugar cookies and Texas sheet cake for her family and friends. She enjoyed knitting afghans, sweaters and stocking caps.

Survivors include daughter, Jan (Kirk) Barkdoll; grandchildren, Chad (Allison) Holst, Katie (Jon) Maybanks, and Amber (Michael) Wahlheim; great grandchildren, Aubrey, Mitch, Christian, Patrick and Henry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Waldemar Below.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.