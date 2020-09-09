Marilyn Nelson

January 21, 1938-September 6, 2020

NEW BOSTON-Marilyn Nelson, 82, of New Boston, Illinois died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Visitation is Friday, September 11th from 9:00 -11:00 a.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. at New Boston Cemetery. In accordance with public gathering guidelines… social distancing will be observed and masks required as well as capacity limits within the funeral home. Memorials may be left for American Diabetes Association.

Marilyn Grace was born January 21, 1938 in New Boston the daughter of Milton and Gwendolyn Maxine Humble McDonald. On August 1, 1955 she married Lloyd Nelson in New Boston. Marilyn was a bookkeeper for Blick and Blick for several years. She was a talented seamstress. Marilyn enjoyed playing cards and board games (as long as she was winning). She was an honorary mom for many in the extended family and loved attending her nieces and nephews sporting events.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years: Lloyd Nelson; siblings: Kathleen Baker, Alice Cantrell, Mick (Debbie) McDonald and Peg Larson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Cheryl McDonald, Virginia Lascelles, Jim McDonald, Jodie Whitlow and Carol Foglesong.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at Clarissa Cook Hospice House for the exceptional care they provided Marilyn and the entire family.