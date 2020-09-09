Diana Gremanis

July 7, 1946-September 7, 2020

SILVIS-Graveside services for Diana Gremanis, 74, of Silvis, IL, will be 2:30PM Friday September 11, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL. Visitation will be 1-2PM prior to the graveside service, at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Ms. Gremanis passed away peacefully in the comfort of her niece's home on Monday September 7, 2020.

Diana was born July 7, 1946, in Moline, the daughter of James and Maureen (Huff) Gremanis. She retired from John Deere Harvester, East Moline, in 2010 after 34 years of service.

She enjoyed Greek cuisine and shopping

Survivors include her brother, James (Glenna) Gremanis, Hernando, FL; nieces, Dana (Dan) Ernat, Stoutsville, MO, Dawn Stombaugh, Silvis, and Diana Gremanis, Hernando, FL; nephews, John (Marcia) Hingtgen, Carmine, TX and Paul (Cherry) Hingtgen, Colgate, WI; several great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews; and her loving cat "Bebe".

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Jacobsen and Joann Hingtgen; nephews, Mike Covault and Keith Stombaugh; great nephew, Scott Erickson.

Memorials may be made to QC Paws

