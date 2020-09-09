Caroline B. Jennisch

November 10, 1925-September 6, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Caroline B. Jennisch, 94, formerly of East Moline, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital, Peoria. Funeral services are 11 AM Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is 9 AM until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Garth House Children's Advocacy Center, 1895 McFaddin, Beaumont, TX 77701, Christ United Methodist Church or to Alzheimer's Research.

Caroline Terhune was born on November 10, 1925 in Melbourne, MO, the youngest of Jesse and Anne Elizabeth (Chaney) Terhune. She married Donald L. Jennisch on November 28, 1948 in Silvis. He died November 27, 1991. Caroline worked for J.C. Penney in Trenton, MO and Moline for 33 years. She was active with all of her children's activities during their school years. She was a wonderful homemaker and wife. She loved cooking and gardening as her hobbies.

Survivors include her children, Janet (Bruce) Morris, Village Mills, TX, Sharon (Richard) Fifer, Bartonville, IL and Denis (Roxanne) Jennisch, Benton Harbor, MI, grandchildren, Eric Cooke, Shawna Amanda Marsh, Heather Jaeger and Kelli Schimmoller and great grandchildren, Simon, Lily, Parker, Oliver, Logan, Reed, Miles, Max and Jasper.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

