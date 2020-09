David C. Henriksen, 72, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of East Moline, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Peaceful and Comfort Assisted Living in Mesa. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.



Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 11, 2020.