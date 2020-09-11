Menu
Eugene "Skip" Gast

April 23, 1946- September 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Eugene "Skip" Gast, 74, of Davenport, Iowa, joined his soulmate, Peggy Jean, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the mortuary. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Eugene Gast, to be dispersed by the family to music education programs. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Skip was born April 23, 1946 in Davenport, Iowa to Gene and Rosie Gast. His love of music started early and was expressed throughout his life with his trumpet. He studied music with many accomplished musicians and at Julliard. Skip served his country during the Vietnam War playing with the 5th Army Band. He played Taps at thousands of military funerals, including the funeral of President Harry S. Truman.

On July 10, 1971 he married Peggy Kuhlenbeck. They enjoyed 35 years of marriage until her passing in 2006.

In the late 1980's he opened Gene Gast Music in downtown Bettendorf, serving the entire Quad Cities area. Besides music, he enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, spending time with his family, and having a good cup of coffee with his friends. Skip will be remembered for his infectious smile and laugh. He always had a positive outlook and loved to hear and tell a good story.

Those left to cherish his memory include children, William (Marge) Gast and Melody (Wayne) Clifford; grandchildren: Elora, Cecilia, Caelan, Warren, and Moira; and great grandson, Oliver.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52807
Sep
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52807
When my family moved to Fillmore Lane in Davenport, Skip was the first of my peers that I met. We sat on the curb and talked while there was some kind of game going on in the street, that Skip was not allowed to participate in (moms rules). We lived across the street and 3 houses up. We went through Adams, Williams and West together. His Mom and Dad always welcomed me into the house, and were the ultimate characters. Skip was so busy with his music and traveling for lessons, I remember a weekly trip to Chicago for a lesson with Raphael Mendez, I think, we had limited time together but he will always be considered my first and best friend during our time together. I remember a trip to Sears was not complete until I stopped by to say hi to his dad. I wish you all the best of memories of him.
Dean Beranek
Friend
September 10, 2020