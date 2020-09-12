Mark Stephen Webb

January 25, 1963- September 8, 2020

ROCKFORD, IL-Mark Stephen Webb, 57 of Rockford, IL, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Forest City Rehab and Nursing Center, Rockford. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo, IL, is assisting family with the arrangements.

Mark was born on January 25, 1963, in Kankakee, IL, the son of Rev. Ronald D. and Rita M. (Leenerman) Webb. He was a graduate of Douglas MacArthur High School, Decatur, IL, in 1981 and Southern Illinois University at Carbondale with a Bachelor of Science Degree in accounting, in1986. Mark worked for the Illinois Dept. of Revenue as an auditor, retiring in 2018.

Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo, IL, in a private graveside service with Rev. Melva Graham-England and Rev. Mark England-Graham officiating. Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, Geneseo, IL, of which he was a member.

Mark enjoyed going to concerts and was an avid Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks fan and particularly enjoyed the championship Bulls dynasty of the '90s. He was often the catalyst behind cookouts and activities with family members and friends. He was a wonderful son, brother, and friend and will be sorely missed.

Survivors include his mother, Rita Webb of Geneseo, IL; brothers Jon Webb of Geneseo and Paul (Lisa) Webb of Elkhorn, WI; uncles Stephen (Randee) Webb of Aurora, CO, and David (Ginette) Leenerman of Gardner, IL; an aunt Marcia Webb of Carterville, IL; a niece Alexandra Webb and nephew Colin Webb, both of Elk Grove Village, IL; and cousins Joshua Webb, Melissa Leenerman-Horrie, Joel Leenerman, and Jessica Boyd.

He is preceded in death by his father, Rev. Ronald Webb; and grandparents Floyd and Mary Leenerman, and Rev. Julius and Stella Webb.

Special thanks to his good friends Suzanne Taylor and John "Moose" Lighthart of Rockford. for all their love, concern, and care.