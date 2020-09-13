Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda J. Anderson
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Linda J. Anderson, 83, of Ankeny, IA, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Thank you Dr.Anderson. May you be blessed with eternal rest.
Belle Jordan
September 11, 2020
Linda has been a friend for many, many years. I worked with her in her Chiropractic office and also my husband and I went out to NY State with her, her husband and daughter Robyn. We had a great time....that was 50 years ago. I was so sorry when she retired, she was a wonderful friend and doctor.
Our deepest sympathy to the family.
Jerry and Denise Coiner
Denise Coiner
Friend
September 11, 2020