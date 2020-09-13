Menu
Myrel D. Hammitt

August 5, 1954-September 8, 2020

FENTON-Myrel D. Hammitt, 66, of Fenton, IL, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie, is assisting with arrangements.

Myrel was born August 5, 1954 in Moline, IL, the son of Norman and Fern (Croxell) Hammitt. He married Dorothy Mortz on December 31, 2001 in Rock Island, IL. Myrel owned and operated Action Satellite. He enjoyed making tin men and outside flowers for the yard. He loved woodworking and making bird houses that looked like stoplights. He liked to go fishing, garden, and just enjoyed the outdoors. He was an animal lover, enjoyed helping people out, hanging out with friends, and spending time with his wife.

Myrel is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughters, Jennifer Trout and Nichole Trout, both of Fenton; brother, Mike Hammitt (Tammy Davis), Port Charlotte, FL; sister, DeAnna (Thomas) McDonough, Rock Island; three nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, and Ronni Hammitt and Norma Cunningham. Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonbodefh.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
