Robert "Bob" Arnold, 61, of Clermont, FL, formerly of the Quad Cities and Geneseo died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at South Lake Hospital, Clermont, FL. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 14, 2020.