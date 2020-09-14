Pamela L. Andrews

November 5, 1947-September 11, 2020

MOLINE-Pamela L. Andrews, 72, of Moline, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am, Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 pm at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family .

In accordance with restrictions, only fifty people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and attendees must wear a facemask.

Pam was born on November 5, 1947 in Gary, Indiana, a daughter of Wilmer and Crystal (Street) Brown. She married Gary Andrews on April 20, 1968 in Rock Island. Pam worked as a seamstress for Seaford Clothing, Rock Island for 20 years. Later she worked at Backstreet Graphics, East Moline. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Rock Island. Pam enjoyed sewing, she was an accomplished seamstress, and especially loved making quilts. She enjoyed her family and having family gatherings where she could cook and bake for everyone. She also enjoyed traveling to Europe and throughout the United States and enjoyed going to car shows with her husband.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Gary Sr.; children, Brenda (Kenneth) Watts, Rock Island and Bradley Andrews, Rock Island; sister, Shelley Lidsey, Davenport and grandchildren Kenneth and Kameron, Rock Island.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant son, Gary Jr.; a sister, Elizabeth Brown; and two brothers, Steve and Tracey Brown.

