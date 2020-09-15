Betty C. Morgan

September 30, 1928- September 14, 2020

SILVIS-Betty C. Morgan, 91, of Silvis, passed away, Monday, September 14, 2020, at her residence.

Due to Covid-19 services will be private at this time. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, East Moline. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Betty was born on September 30, 1928, in Moline, the daughter of Herman and Carrie (Guldenphing) Stotmeister. She married John D. Morgan on November 16, 1945, at Zion Lutheran Church, East Moline. Betty was born on a farm where she was able to walk to Zion Lutheran Church where she was a lifetime member. She was a part of the Altar Guild and a church builder Laborer for Christ. Betty was a mother, a homemaker, and a caregiver. She was an Avon Representative and a fishing camp owner. Betty enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking, and baking. She was most known for her famous cinnamon rolls.

Survivors include her 8 children, Sharon Moss, Susan (Lyle) Gehn, Tim (Virginia) Morgan, Steve (Julie) Morgan, Janice Patton, Mark (Kim) Morgan, Doug (Jane) Morgan, Dan (Barbara) Morgan, 22 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, 24 great great grandchildren, plus great great on the way (total 99 +1 coming).

She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, Christine Rhodes, grandson, Tyler Gehn, great granddaughter, Zoe Lopez, son-in-law Howard Patton, parents, sisters, and brother.