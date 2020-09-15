Mattie D. Dorsey

July 6, 1937- September 11, 2020

SILVIS-Mattie D. Dorsey, 83, of Silvis, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2020 at Aspen Rehab and Health Care, Silvis.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Rev. P. Wonder Harris will officiate. Burial will follow immediately at Hampton Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Mattie Delores Edwards was born July 6, 1937 in Pittsburg, PA; the daughter of John and Lizzie (Williams) Edwards. She earned a Bachelor's in Education. She worked for Community Human Service twenty-six years as a special needs teacher for adults last working in 1989. Mattie married John Dorsey. He passed September 29, 2002. She was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, East Moline where she considered everyone to be her family. Mattie was a beautiful seamstress. She also enjoyed pottery and ceramics.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael Williams and Lester (Helen) Williams, both of Pittsburg, PA, her daughter, Peggy Whighan, Pittsburg, PA, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 nieces, and 1 nephew, and her family at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John Dorsey, her brothers, William Edwards, John Mathews, her sister, Rebecca Gore, her brother-in-law, Walter Gore, and a special friend, Rick Ward.

