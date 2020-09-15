Timothy (Tim) Alan Clevenger

July 15, 1967- September 3, 2020

SILVIS-Timothy (Tim) Alan Clevenger, 53 of Silvis, IL passed away September 3, 2020, in Bettendorf, IA. Private graveside service will be held at a later date. Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd. assisted the family with the cremation.

Tim was born July 15, 1967, in Moline, IL. He was the son of Ronald and Marjorie (DeMeyer) Clevenger. He graduated from Silvis Jr. High and United Township High School. He enlisted in the Marine Corp for 4 years. When Desert Storm broke out he re-enlisted and spent six months in Saudi Arabia. When he was discharged he returned home and started classes at Western Illinois University. He married Teresa Garrett in 1993. A daughter Abbi was born to that union. They later divorced. Tim graduated from WIU and Black Hawk College. He taught at Brown Mackie College. Later he worked in the computer field at NCR Corp Georiga; Exectec Associates, North Carolina, JDIS, Moline IL, and Derby Tech, East Moline, IL.

Tim enjoyed music and taught himself to the play the guitar and sing.

Survivors include his parents, Ron and Marg Clevenger, siblings, Carrie (Eric) Pena, Debra Barrett, Donald Clevenger, Jane Clevenger, and Melisa Clevenger (Terry Plumb). 15 nieces and nephews and 16 great nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his daughter Abbi Clevenger LaFrance and a nephew, Chris Barrett. Tim was very distraught over the sudden death of his daughter. Memorials may be made to the Veteran's Suicide Prevention Program.