Allen D. Budde

June 4, 1935-September 13, 2020

GENESEO-Allen "Dale" Budde, 85, of Geneseo, IL, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Cremation rites have been accorded with Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory- Geneseo Chapel. Graveside memorial service for Dale will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, IL.

Dale was born on June 4, 1935, in Avon, SD to Walter and Alice (Eggers) Budde and moved to Illinois as a small child. As a young man, he was a standout athlete in both baseball and basketball and was the student council president of his senior high school class. He married Loraine Kuhlemier, his high school sweetheart, and later had four lovely children of whom he was quite proud. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. After his military service, Dale enjoyed several different careers. He farmed a piece of land in Lanark, IL, for a time. Later, he worked for the Green Giant Corporation. He built a career at Pinkerton Security for many years, rising to head of their Rock Island Office.

In his later years, Dale drove a straight truck for the Autowize Corporation earning numerous safe-driving awards. Like his father before him, he was a hard worker and an avid baseball fan. The Chicago White Sox was his team of choice. He also loved hunting and made an annual pilgrimage back to South Dakota to hunt pheasants with family and friends of which he had many. To the end he loved music and would often sing along with performers at the Hillcrest Home in Geneseo where he spent his last years.

Dale is survived by his wife of 65 years, Loraine and his children; Rhonda, Renee (Rodger), Michele and Del (Kim), two grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.