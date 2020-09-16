Menu
Charles Dismer Jr.
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020

Charles Dismer Jr.

July 9, 1925-September 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Charles Dismer Jr., of Rock Island, was born in Davenport, IA on July 9, 1925 and graduated to his eternal home with Jesus on September 14, 2020. After proudly serving his country in the Army during WWII, he married Helen A. Albrecht on July 19, 1947.

A Live-streamed Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island and can be viewed at wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Please wear face masks.

Condolences at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
, Rock Island, Iowa
Sep
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
, Rock Island, Illinois
