Jimmy "Jim" Dwayne Hannah

January 4, 1957-September 14, 2020

PORT BYRON-Jimmy "Jim" Dwayne Hannah, 63, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home. Services will be private. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials contributions may be made online to defray funeral costs by visiting Jim's obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com

Jim was born January 4, 1957 in Michigan City, Indiana, the son of James and Beulah (Kilgore) Hannah. He served honorably in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He married Claire Jean Ditto on October 27, 1990. He was a forklift operator, most recently for R&L Carriers. Jim loved baseball and was a huge Cubs fan. The highlight was seeing them as World Series Champions. He also loved the Raiders. He enjoyed getting lottery scratch off tickets, doing yardwork, and tending his flowers.

Jim is survived by his wife, Claire, Port Byron; children, Brandi (Michael) Galinowski, South Bend, IN, Chris (Amy) Lawrenz, Delmar, IA, Dawn (Donald) Silvers, Moline, Renee (Daniel) McGinty, LeClaire; grandchildren, Tyler Galinowski, James Baker, Danielle Keel, Elizabeth Silvers, Allison Silvers, Hunter Fox, Madeline McGinty, Abigail McGinty, Samuel McGinty, Brenden Lawrenz, Laura Sutton, Emily Sutton, James Lawrenz; and six great-grandchildren. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.