Eileen Campana

July 24, 1922-September 11, 2020

MOLINE-Eileen Campana, 98, of Moline, passed away Friday September 11, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be from 11:00am to 1:30pm Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Private graveside services will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be left for Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Eileen was born on July 24, 1922 in Moline, the daughter of Lyle and Anna Parvin. She was a graduate of Moline High School Class of 1940. Eileen married Anthony Campana on June 28, 1941 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. He preceded her on December 13, 1993.

Mrs. Campana had been employed at McLaughlin Body Company for 24 years, retiring in 1983. After retiring, Tony and Eileen enjoyed wintering in Florida.

She enjoyed playing cards, quilting, bowling, golfing and square dancing.

Survivors include her daughter, Janice (John) Wallace, Silvis; sons, James Campana, Chicago and Lawrence Campana, Naperville; 8 grandchildren, John (Kathryn) Wallace, Eli (Jessica) Wallace, Andy (Mindy) Wallace, Jesse Wallace, Timothy Wallace, Cindy (Josh) Angasich, Leah (Brant) Shaw, Jenna (Isaac) Cerda; 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; parents, Lyle and Anna; and brother, George Parvin.

