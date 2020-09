Ronald R. Freeman, 92, of Davenport, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.



Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 18, 2020.