Lena E. Holt

May 4, 1930- September 17, 2020

COLONA-Lena E. Holt, 90, of Colona passed away with her family by her side September 17, 2020 at her daughters' home in Erie.

Funeral services will be 12pm Monday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona with visitation 1 hour prior to service time. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, social distancing will be observed as well as capacity limits followed within the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Countryside Christian Church or Alzheimer's Association of Illinois.

Lena was born May 4, 1930 in Hollis, OK the daughter of Stephen and Leeannie Cornutt Baxter. She married Edwin Holt May 4, 1948, he preceded her in death December 14, 2015. She was a longtime member of Countryside Christian Church. Lena was a great southern cook, enjoyed embroidery, and was an avid frog collector.

Lena is survived by her daughters, Debra (Kenny) Collis and Pam Gooch; brother, Alvin Baxter; son in law Melvin (Edel) Miller; grandchildren, Jason, Jeremy, Justin, Stacy, Shawna, Amber, Sarah and Rachel; 21 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.

Lena was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Sharon, sisters, Ruby, Lorene and Vida, brothers, Herbert, John, David and Sam.

