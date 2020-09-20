Menu
Kenneth J. Giseburt
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Kenneth J. Giseburt

August 20, 1933-September 18, 2020

MOLINE-Kenneth J. Giseburt, 87, of Moline, IL, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at Centennial Health Care in Moline.

Services will be Tuesday, September 22nd, at 1:00 p.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a one-hour visitation prior to the services, beginning at 12 Noon. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memorial Estates in Moline.

Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross or to Easterseals.

Kenneth James Giseburt was born August 20, 1933, in Champaign, IL, son of Paul and Bertha (Koritz) Giseburt. On January 31, 1959, in Loda, IL, he married Johanna E. Seeliger, who survives.

Kenneth earned his Bachelor's Degree at Illinois State University, and received his Master's in Education from the University of Illinois. He retired from Holland Motor Express, Rock Island, IL, in the early 1990s, after over 20 years of service. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the 1950s.

In addition to his wife, survivors are his son, James of Moline; a granddaughter, Amanda (Brandon) Carleton of Rock Island; and a great-grandchild, Ellis.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Wendt Funeral Home - Moline
1811 15th Street Place, Moline, IL 61265
Sep
22
Service
1:00p.m.
Wendt Funeral Home - Moline
1811 15th Street Place, Moline, IL 61265
