Victoria J. Bennett

August 15, 1945- September 20, 2020

MILAN-Our mother, Victoria J. Bennett, 75, of Milan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her residence.

A private inurnment will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Victoria. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with services.

Victoria was born August 15, 1945 in Rock Island, the daughter of Russell and Marjorie Schroder. Her childhood was spent in the summers in Minnesota enjoying her time with family and friends. She loved to spend time fishing. Victoria married William "Bill" Bennett on July 7, 1962. They enjoyed all kinds of activities which included: motorcycles, fishing, and traveling. She had a great love of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Victoria owned BMS manufacturing since 1982, working alongside her husband and three sons. The love of her life preceded her in death on October 31, 1997.

Victoria is survived by her sons and spouses, William and Kimberly Bennett, Milan, Thomas and Beth Bennett, Rock Island, and Daniel and Laurie Bennett, Milan; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be left to Victoria's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.