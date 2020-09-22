Menu
Jeffrey Roessler
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020

Jeffrey Roessler

November 12, 1960- September 20, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Jeffrey Roessler, 59, of Rock Island, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Aledo Rehabilitation and Heath Care Center. A memorial visitation will be from 4-6 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Masks and social distancing required. A celebration of life will from 6-8 pm Wednesday at Brandon's Pub and Grille, Rock Island. Memorials in care of family or Rock Island High School Athletics.

Survivors include his son, Brandon (Stephanie) Roessler; granddaughter, Kaylea; and brother, Steve.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sherry and a nephew.

Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
, Rock Island, Iowa
Sep
23
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brandon's Pub and Grille
, Rock Island, Iowa
