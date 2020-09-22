Evelyn J. Skaggs

June 9, 1920- September 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Evelyn J. Skaggs, 100, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her beloved home of over seventy years.

Visitation will be held from 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. We ask that visitors wear a mask, per state guidelines, and up to 50 masked visitors are allowed in the funeral home at a time. A private family live-streamed funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory and can be viewed at wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memorial Estate, Moline. Memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Evelyn was born on June 9, 1920 in Peoria, Illinois. The daughter of E. Glenn and Lois E. (Waight) Rohr. Evelyn graduated from Alexis High School 1938 and Brown's Business College about 1940. She moved to Rock Island and began working for Modern Woodmen of America. She married William F. Skaggs on December 12, 1944 in Davenport, Iowa. After marriage, she left Modern Woodmen of America to make a loving home and start a family.

Evelyn was an active member at Edgewood Baptist Church for 75 years. For 50 years she taught many two-year old's the love of our Lord, Jesus. At her 100th birthday, she said that she would still be teaching if she could. Evelyn often participated in preparing and organizing banquet meals at the church. She walked with the Lord daily, reading her daily bible scriptures, praying, and doing devotions. She has read the bible over eight times throughout her life. She always listened well and has been a light for so many hearts and lives.

Evelyn had a smile that brightened everyone's heart, a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. She loved to play games, make crafts, cross-stitch, crochet, do puzzles, and crosswords. She loved all kinds of baking and decorating cakes. She decorated several creative birthday cakes and wedding cakes. She started cooking at nine years old and was incredibly good at it. Always looking for a good recipe. She liked to watch sports. As a young girl she was a softball catcher, played basketball and loved to ride her pony. She will be remembered for her kind heart and for having a sharp mind, even at 100.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 50 years, William F. Skaggs; son, Edgar G. Skaggs; step-daughter, Hazel "Penny" Marx; brothers, Merwyn, Mardyne, William, and Donald Rohr; sister Lois Ann Shumard; brothers-in-law, Gene Shumard, Wendell Freed, and Cecil Leek; sister-in-laws, Donna Rohr and Jane Leek; and several nieces and nephews.

Evelyn is survived by her son, John (Connie) Skaggs, Centralia, MO; step-daughter, Jeanetta "Sally" Faith, Salem, MO; sister, Mariella Freed, LaHarpe, IL; grandchildren, Julie Dennhardt, (Greg Campbell) Geneseo, IL; Danielle (Lorne) Lea, Cayuga, Canada; Christopher Skaggs, Peoria, IL; Beth Showalter, Davenport, IA; Kelly (Scott) Guthrie, Gresham, OR; Corey Skaggs, Hallsville, MO; and Travis Hodges, Swansboro, NC; 13 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, including: Mary (Kenny) Benham, Wataga, IL; Randy Rohr, USA/Ecuador; Virginia Parer, East Moline, IL; Mary Ann Jones, Pittsfield, IL; Ruthie Stickland, Wildwood, FL; and Jacquelin Bird, Hopkinsville, KY; also honorary family members, Chris and John Sebben; Frank and Linda Plumb families; Leslie Roland; Kay Whan; Kathy Martens; Pastor Tim (Carrie Ann) Green and families, and Pastor Ed (Sheila) Kuriscak and families.

