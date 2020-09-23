Mary Green

June 18, 1933-September 20, 2020

ORION-Mary Green, 87, of Orion, passed away, Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Orion. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. before the visitation. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery. Memorials made to Mary, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion, or UnityPoint Hospice. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask at the funeral home and church and observe social distancing.

Mary was born on June 18, 1933, in Palmyra, MO, the daughter of Henry and Edith (Shear) White. She married Arnold "Gene" Green on June 23, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church Rectory, Rock Island, IL. She was a member of Mary, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion and belonged to the Alter Rosary Society. Mary enjoyed quilting, crocheting, flower gardening, reading, and bird watching. Most of all she loved playing with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband; children, Dave Green, Catherine Dickmann, Sally (Don) Beardsley, Nancy (John) Harlow, Thomas (Kathy) Green, Diane (Rick) Mattson, William (Anna) Green, Patricia (Roger) Kasperbauer; 19 grandchildren, Michelle Green, Casey (Evan) Youngren, Kylee (Michael) Paglia, Angela (Michael) Thorne, Jessica (Jack) Edwards, Tim (Cindy) Beardsley, Matt (Cara) & Joe Harlow, Andy (Nicole) Green, Jake Green, BreAnne (Trevor) Moore, Bradley, Brian & Christine Mattson, Holly Green, Traci & Seth Kasperbauer, Amber Moortel, and Brad Austin; 18 great grandchildren, Hannah, Charlotte, Faith, Macie, D.J., Brennan, Brooklynn, Mitchell, Natalia, Nikolas, Emmett, Noah, Madelyn, Liam, Daniel, Caden, Brad, Nick; sister; Betty Harlan, brother-in-law, Robert (Donna) Green.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Eileen Wells.

