September 9, 1923- September 21, 2020

DAVENPORT- Funeral services to celebrate the life of Beverly E. Kiehn, 97, of Davenport, will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until Noon Saturday at the funeral home. If attending services, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Beverly passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf surrounded by her family.

Beverly Eunice Durand was born September 9, 1923 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the daughter of Treffla and Helen (McDermott) Durand. She was united in marriage to Roger Kiehn on October 5, 1947 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on January 24, 1981.

When Beverly graduated from the St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, she joined the Army Nurse Corps. St. Mary's intervened and informed the Army Beverly was "critical personnel" for the hospital. She remained at St. Marys until her move to Davenport in 1954 where she began her career at the former Mercy Hospital where she eventually became Head Nurse in the Emergency Department and Nursing Supervisor. She was also a past president of the Emergency Department Nurses' Association of the Quad Cities. Beverly retired in 1990 following 50 years of total service and dedication as a nurse, a profession she dearly loved.

She kept in touch with friends by volunteering at Genesis West, and transported people to doctors appointments, groceries stores or the hair dresser. Armed with a sewing machine and time on her hands she sewed cloth bags to give away to schools and businesses to help reduce the use of plastic. One of her mantras was: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

Beverly enjoyed a good joke and loved to laugh; and was a prolific writer. She shared her stories about her life, the lesson she learned, and things that interested her. Although it did not quite become a second career, she also enjoyed the teamwork and fellowship of amateur acting in Playcrafters' productions, appearing in the play Toni and Tina's wedding over 10 times.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or any no-kill animal shelter.

She is survived by her children Douglas (Joann) Kiehn, Rock Hill, South Carolina, Janette Kiehn, Oakland, California, Michael (Stephenie) Kiehn, Bettendorf, and Susan (Christopher) Geary, Portland, Maine; 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas, in 1968, her parents and her faithful canine and companion Ling-Ling.

The Kiehn family would like to thank Anne Pauly and her family for many years of valued friendship and the nurses and staff at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the loving and compassionate care they showed to Beverly.

