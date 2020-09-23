Margaret E. & Terrence "Terry" Dehls

EAST MOLINE-Margaret E. Dehls, 89, formerly of East Moline, Illinois, went to be with her Lord Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Mercy One Medical Center, Des Moines, Iowa.

Terrence "Terry" Dehls, 81, formerly of East Moline, Illinois, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, in his home in Des Moines, Iowa.

Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, and will be live streamed at facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHomes/live. The family will receive friends at a hospitality visitation with food and refreshments before the service from 11 a.m. to funeral time. Masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

The former Margaret Ethel Peterson was born April 20, 1930, in Rock Island, Illinois, the daughter of Marc and Goldie (Hammond) Peterson. She married Roy Stottler on December 20, 1947, in Geneseo, Illinios, and the couple had four children before separating. She then married Terry Dehls on April 8, 1972, in Moline.

Terrence Paul Dehls was born June 10, 1939, in Festus, Missouri, the son of Leslie and Florence (Casteel) Dehls. He served in the U.S. Air Force and went on to work as a machine operator for the Rock Island Arsenal for 25 years, retiring in 1997. He married Margaret (Peterson) Stottler on April 8, 1972, in Moline. She died March 1, 2020.

Margaret had a knack for decorating her home to look beautiful. She loved to shop at thrift stores and garage sales. She loved animals, and she spoiled many pets in her life. Above all else, family was the most important thing to her.

Terry enjoyed fishing, playing slots, crossword puzzles, and watching "Jeopardy!". He was also a big animal lover, having many rescue dogs over the years. He was also a proud friend of Bill W.

Margaret was survived by her husband, Terry, her children, Kenneth (Janet) Stottler of Henderson, Nevada, Kathleen (Paul) Stumphy of Moline, and Virginia "Ginger" (Kevin) Dreifurst of Des Moines: eight grandchildren: 11 great-grandchildren; and Terry's siblings, Shirley Thomas of Florida, Ruth Andrews of Moline, Jean Marie Dehls of East Moline, and Stanley Dehls of New Jersey. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Krogman; a grandson, Matthew Dreifurst; her parents; and a brother, Floyd Robert Peterson.

Terry was survived by his step-children, Kenneth (Janet) Stottler of Henderson, Nevada, Kathleen (Paul) Stumphy of Moline, and Virginia "Ginger" (Kevin) Dreifurst of Des Moines: eight step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Shirley Thomas of Florida, Ruth Andrews of Moline, Jean Marie Dehls of East Moline, and Stanley Dehls of New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; a step-daughter, Sharon Krogman; a step-grandson, Matthew Dreifurst; and a brother, Joel Dehls.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.