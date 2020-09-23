Kelly Lauren Enstrom

September 20, 2020

LECLAIRE-Kelly Lauren Enstrom, a woman who always relished a fast sailboat ride, has journeyed over the horizon. She passed away September 20, 2020 holding her parents' hands at the University of Iowa Hospital. She had two favorite places – one was Iowa City, her home for four years as a member of the Hawkeye Marching Band, enjoying football, family, and friends. Her best Saturdays were legendary tailgate gatherings. Her other was Door County, Wisconsin for sailing adventures at the helm of the family sailboat Valkyrie, criss-crossing the beautiful waters of Green Bay.

Blessed with good intellect, great curiosity, and an impeccable memory, Kelly was a force to be reckoned with. At an early age, it was evident she had "the knack" for analyzing, understanding, and assembling mechanical things. A fine cook, and a graduate of The Science of Cooking course from Harvard, she often treated others to wonderful meals. Kelly enjoyed creating amazing parties, hosting many showers for cousins, and was well known for her creative cocktails.

Some of her joys were making music with friends, especially the ukulele group, reunions with friends filled with favorite movie quotes, and debating politics and current affairs. She was equally happy behind a good book or solving difficult puzzles. There were many causes that Kelly felt strongly about, evidenced by her volunteer activities for the University of Iowa Dance Marathon children's cancer fundraiser, Society of Women Engineers, Dress for Success, and the John Deere Salary Club.

Her love for adventure took her across Europe, on safari in Africa, and sailing the Caribbean. Kelly's greatest joy came from friends and family.

Kelly graduated from Pleasant Valley High School and received a BS degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Iowa. She began her career at John Deere in the Engineering Development Program and later worked at the John Deere Harvester Works as both a Quality and Manufacturing engineer. She resided in Le Claire, Iowa.

We thank her for her laughter, irrepressible love for new experiences, great conversations, friendship and love.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Les & Helen Enstrom, Bernie & Loretta Ercius, and Uncle Paul Ercius

Kelly is survived by her parents: Ken & Cathy Enstrom; Aunts/Uncles: Keith (Ellen) Enstrom, Mark (Robin) Enstrom, Mark (Kay) Ercius, Carol (Tom) Meyer; Cousins: Katie (Rick) Ehrke, Erica (Matt) Johnson, Kendra (Yasha) Avshalumov, Amber (Elliot) Galey, Megan (Curtis) Newman, Kyle (Emily) Enstrom, Derek (Melinda) Enstrom, Peter (Kim) Ercius, Anna (Brett) Warner, Krista Ercius, Jessica Ercius, and Steve Ercius.

Memorial donations may be made to either the Hawkeye Marching Band Development Fund or UI Dance Marathon Fund in memory of Kelly Enstrom. Please indicate which fund you would like the donation to be directed to. Please send donations to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, Attn: Gift Accounting, One West Park Road, PO Box 4550, Iowa City IA 52240, or you may go online to www.givetoiowa.org.

A drive through visitation is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, from 4 to 6 PM at the Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport, Iowa 52807.

A small private funeral service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Friday, September 25 at 10 AM and will be streamed live for viewing by friends and family at the following web address – www.facebook.com/RedeemerBett/ You do not need to create a Facebook account to view the service. Per Kelly's wish, she will be cremated.