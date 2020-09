Teri P. Dean May 14, 1954-August 16, 2020 COAL VALLEY-Teri P. Dean, 66, of Coal Valley, IL, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Trinity Medical Center West in Rock Island, IL. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Mulligan's Valley Pub 310 W. 1st Ave, Coal Valley, IL 61240 from 2-6pm.



Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 23, 2020.