Royce N. Bates, Sr.

August 29, 1951-September 20, 2020

MILAN-Royce N. Bates, Sr., 69, of Milan, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Services for Mr. Bates will be 1 pm, Friday at the Bible Missionary Campground, 18120-81st St. Sherrard. Visitation will be from 5 pm to 8 pm, Thursday at the Trinity Bible Missionary Church, Milan. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors. Memorials may be made to Trinity Bible Missionary Church, Milan. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family.

Royce was born on August 29, 1951 in Conway, Arkansas, a son of William and Georgia (Harris) Bates. He married Perfecta Eguia on July 21, 1973 in Milan. Royce owned and operated Bates Roofing, Milan for 45 years. He was a member of Trinity Bible Missionary Church, Milan for 30 years. He loved the church and served with distinction locally, on the District level, and for the General church. He was also Business Manager and Dean of Students for Bible Missionary Institute for many years.

Royce was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Perfecta; children and spouses, Gayla and James Howard, Milan, The Reverend Royce and DeAnna Bates Jr., Milan, Leila and The Reverend Aaron Dowd, Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Chad (Kayla), Ashlyn, Neal, Trenton, Brenton, Jenna, Garren, Stewart, Kristen, Carson, Carter, Truitt, Shane, Jason, Lillyana, Brooke; siblings , Rick (Denise) Bates, Houston, Texas, Randy (Gayle) Bates, Sherrard, and Kayla Bates, Houston, Texas.

Royce was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Lois Hoof.

