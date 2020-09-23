Menu
Royce N. Bates Sr.

Royce N. Bates, Sr.

August 29, 1951-September 20, 2020

MILAN-Royce N. Bates, Sr., 69, of Milan, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Services for Mr. Bates will be 1 pm, Friday at the Bible Missionary Campground, 18120-81st St. Sherrard. Visitation will be from 5 pm to 8 pm, Thursday at the Trinity Bible Missionary Church, Milan. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors. Memorials may be made to Trinity Bible Missionary Church, Milan. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family.

Royce was born on August 29, 1951 in Conway, Arkansas, a son of William and Georgia (Harris) Bates. He married Perfecta Eguia on July 21, 1973 in Milan. Royce owned and operated Bates Roofing, Milan for 45 years. He was a member of Trinity Bible Missionary Church, Milan for 30 years. He loved the church and served with distinction locally, on the District level, and for the General church. He was also Business Manager and Dean of Students for Bible Missionary Institute for many years.

Royce was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Perfecta; children and spouses, Gayla and James Howard, Milan, The Reverend Royce and DeAnna Bates Jr., Milan, Leila and The Reverend Aaron Dowd, Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Chad (Kayla), Ashlyn, Neal, Trenton, Brenton, Jenna, Garren, Stewart, Kristen, Carson, Carter, Truitt, Shane, Jason, Lillyana, Brooke; siblings , Rick (Denise) Bates, Houston, Texas, Randy (Gayle) Bates, Sherrard, and Kayla Bates, Houston, Texas.

Royce was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Lois Hoof.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
the Trinity Bible Missionary Church
, Milan, Illinois
Sep
25
Service
1:00p.m.
the Bible Missionary Campground
18120-81st St, Sherrard, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family! May God wraps His loving arms around each of you and hold you close, until you meet again.
Eric & Angie Coon
Friend
September 23, 2020
Perfecta, I haven't seen you for many years but I wanted to tell you how sorry I am about your husband. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers during this hard time❤
Cindy (Holmes) Roberts
Friend
September 22, 2020
I would like send my condolences to the Bates family. Royce was a great man who wore many hats. He was a friend and a mentor to me at BMI. He provided meaningful work for many students over the years and selflessly served his church and his God in so many ways. His no-nonsense personality and good humor will be greatly missed. May God be close to his family during this difficult time. Please know that we are praying for you.
Sean West
Friend
September 22, 2020
Jamie McLeod
September 22, 2020
To all the Bates family at this difficult time we send our deepest condolences. We loved Royce...he was a friend to us. Please know we are praying for all of you.
Dan and Beth Batton and family.
Dan And Beth Batton
Friend
September 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man. We love you all and will miss him. Praying for all of the Bates family during this sad time!
Carrie (Shaw) Parker
Friend
September 22, 2020
Dear Royce, you were such a honest man and a great neighbor. I really enjoyed talking with you a few weeks ago. Don't worry about perfecta we will all take care of her. Rest in peace my friend. Love The Hawkins
Patti Hawkins
Neighbor
September 22, 2020
