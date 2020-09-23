Bernice F. "Bunny" Wille

August 15, 1925-September 21, 2020

MILAN-Bernice F. "Bunny" Wille, 95, of Milan, passed away Monday September 21, 2020 at Avonlea Cottage, Milan.

Funeral services will be live broadcast at 11am, Saturday from Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, and may be viewed at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream.

Visitation will be from 9:00am to service time at the funeral home. In accordance with restrictions, only fifty people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and attendees need to wear a facemask and observe social distancing. Entombment will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church or American Breast Cancer Society.

Bernice was born on August 15, 1925 in Rock Island, the daughter of Oscar and Frances (Hughey) Larson. She married Frank H. Wille on July 27, 1943 in Dixon, IL.

Mrs. Wille had been employed by the Rockridge School District for over 19 years as the assistant librarian in Rockridge Junior High School.

She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rock Island, Reynolds American Legion Auxillary Post 1166 and former President of the Mothers Club at the Reynolds Grade School. Bernice loved traveling, ceramics, playing cards, board games, bowling and had been active with the girls 4H.

Survivors include her children, Michael (Sandy) Wille, Seabring, FL., Patrick (Terry) Wille, Milan, Pamela Ryser, Milan, Mark (Lisa) Wille, Aledo; 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; parents, Oscar and Frances and an aunt, Martha Flemming.

The family would like to extend a very warm and sincere thank you to Avonlea Cottage and their caring staff.

