Sharon Mason
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

Sharon Mason

October 2, 1955- September 23, 2020

MOLINE-Sharon Mason, 64, of Moline, passed away, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private services will be held at this time.

Sharon was born on October 2, 1955, in Rock Island, the daughter of Robert and Lorraine Gengler. She married James "Jim" Mason on March 13, 1976, at Sacred Heart Moline. Sharon enjoyed camping, cooking, and baking. She was very creative and crafty, including making homemade Halloween costumes for her children every year. Sharon participated in musicals at Music Guild for many, many years. Sharon loved working with kids throughout her teaching career. She spent 11 years at Jordan Catholic School as a preschool teacher. Sharon then went to Roosevelt Elementary and Davenport Schools where she continued working until 2018. Sharon had a love for dogs especially her "Millie" and "Miss Violet". She was a member of Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley, IL.

Survivors include husband, James Mason, children, Ian Mason, Chicago, Caitlin (Spencer) Sanford, Chicago; mother, Lorraine Gengler, and special friend and "adopted sister" Pam Schalk.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Gengler.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
I just wanted to send you my sincerest condolences. I had the pleasure of working with Sharon at Roosevelt Elementary School. She was a very caring and loving coworker and friend. She will be missed greatly! Ily Mason RIP
Melanie Jones
September 26, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. Sharon fought the good fight for many years. We should all have her strength. Prayers to the family.
Chris Liggitt
September 26, 2020
Sharon Kopp
September 25, 2020
What a beautiful soul, inside and out. I am honored to have spent time with her. My deepest sympathies to the family and friends.
Angie Gripp
September 25, 2020