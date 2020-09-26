Martha Diane Lindberg

July 3, 1942-September 23, 2020

ANDOVER-Martha Diane Lindberg, 78, of Andover, Illinois passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 residing in Centennial Nursing Home (formerly Rosewood). Per her wishes, she will be cremated and buried with her husband in Candor Cemetery outside of Aledo, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Trinity Rock Island 7th Floor and may be forwarded (along with condolences) to Dennison Funeral Home PO Box 194 Viola, IL 61486. There is no service (covid-19). A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola is assisting the family.

Diane was born July 3, 1942 to William and Maxine Welch Whitehall. She married Millard Lindberg in December 1957. Diane worked as a nurse starting out years ago in the East Moline State Hospital, moving on from there to Moline Public before finishing up her career at Trinity West. Diane ran the 7th floor at Trinity for years where she gained respect and love from her peers. Her love of cooking, family and entertaining was a big part of her life. She will be missed.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter: Kandy St. Dennis (Kevin Hand), brother: Larry (Margaret) Whitehall; grandchildren: Kevin (Jenny) Hargis, Tabitha (Jeremy) Hoteling, Kandice St. Dennis, Kathy (Jake) Boss; great-grandchildren: Stormy, Kevin Lee, Steven, Alison, Louis, Mercedez, Bentley and Audi and great great granddaughter: Ivy.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Millard, daughter: Kathy Hargis, brother: Jim (Pat) Whitehall, grandson: Raymond St. Dennis IV, parents and in-laws.

