Irma E. Hawotte

June 23, 1924-September 23, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Funeral services for Irma E. Hawotte, 96, of Rock Island, IL, formerly of Moline, IL, will be 9 am Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation will be 1-3 pm Sunday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 12:30pm. Mrs. Hawotte died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

Irma Fonteyne was born June 23, 1924, in Rock Island, IL, the daughter of Frank and Leonie (Van Acker) Fonteyne. She married William Hawotte September 20, 1941, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Moline. She worked at FW Woolworths, where she was the "Head Office Girl", retiring after 21 years of service.

She enjoyed playing bingo, reading & watching westerns, and fishing from the shore. She and her husband, Bill, just celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary. They were life members of Christ the King Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Hawotte Sr., Rock Island; children, Bill (Kay) Hawotte Jr., Andalusia, IL, Daniel (Barbara) Hawotte, Moline, Judy Hawotte, Moline, Cynthia (Joe) Hawotte, Madison, AL, and Rick (Patti) Hawotte, The Villages, FL; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents; granddaughter, Lynn Sedam; siblings, Juliana and Julius.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

