Cynthia "Cindy" A. Ballard

December 15, 1946-September 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Cynthia "Cindy" A. Ballard, 73, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline. A live-stream funeral will be broadcast at 11 am Tuesday, September 29, 2020 by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. A public visitation will be from 4-7 pm Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Face masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be at Andalusia Cemetery, Andalusia. Memorials may be made in care of the Animal Aid Humane Society, Moline.

Cindy was born December 15, 1946 in Moline. She married Brian "Randy" Ballard on June 24, 1967 in Moline. He preceded her in death on August 19, 2020.

Cindy worked many years for Uticor Technology in Bettendorf before spending the last five years of her career at Cobham Mission Systems in Davenport. She retired in 2015.

Cindy enjoyed shopping and spending time with her husband and family. She also enjoyed her cats, watching cardinals and watching the Dallas Cowboys.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, James "Jim" (Kristen) Ballard, Taylor Ridge and Debbie (Joseph) Beuselinck, Rock Island; grandchildren, Ryan (Haley) Beuselinck and Sarah Ballard; siblings, Mark (Jan) Wakeland, Texas, Larry (Debi) Wakeland, Davenport, Karen (Charlie) Downing, Texas, Nancy Showers, Texas and David (Peggy) Wakeland, Eldridge, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a grandson, Brandon Ballard.

