William J. "Bill" Cramer
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

William J. "Bill" Cramer

July 12, 1932-September 24, 2020

MILAN-William J. "Bill" Cramer, 88, of Milan, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.

Those left to cherish his memory include his twin brother, Robert (significant other, Guila Miller) Cramer; sister, Mary Ann (Arthur) Hofmann; sister-in-law, Becky Cramer; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Linda Tharp.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. and Ida A. (Trommer) Cramer; and siblings, Donald, Edward, Richard, Carl, Betty, and Barbara Cramer.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
