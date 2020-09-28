Ann Tickoff

November 26, 1930-September 24, 2020

SILVIS-Ann Tickoff, 89, Silvis, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Anthony's Continuing Care, Rock Island. Graveside services are 12:00PM Wednesday at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Team Becky for Childhood Cancer Research, in memory of her niece Becky Anderson.

Ann was born on November 26, 1930 in East Moline, the daughter of Jonathan and Myrtie (Keel) Tickoff. She worked at the former Ben Franklin, East Moline and as a cook at the former Moline Public Hospital. Ann was a member of Christ United Methodist Church-Silvis Campus. Ann enjoyed reading and doing puzzles.

Survivors include sisters, Dorothy Schadt, Silvis and Alberta Verstraete, Lees Summit, MO and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Veniza Machu, Virginia Tickoff and John Tickoff.

