Adolph C. DeFauw Jr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Adolph C. DeFauw Jr.

March 20, 1938-March 5, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Funeral services for Adolph C. DeFauw Jr., 82, of East Moline, IL, will be held 10 am Wednesday, March 10, at St. Anne's Catholic Church, East Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Viewing hours will be 5-7 pm Tuesday, March 9, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Anyone wishing to attend must wear face coverings and respect social distancing. Mr. DeFauw died Friday, March 5, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Adolph was born March 20, 1938, in Moline, IL, the son of Adolph and Rosezella (Hauman) DeFauw Sr. He married his high school sweetheart, Theresa "Terry" Carpio, July 20, 1957, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline.

Adolph was a hardworking man who held many jobs after graduating from United Township High School. Those various positions included farmer, carpenter, and railroad worker, until he joined the East Moline Police Department in 1962. Adolph worked his way through the ranks and spent many years as Detective and Captain. Always working to better himself, he was one of the first to graduate from the FBI Academy. Adolph thoroughly enjoyed working for the department as it became a large part of who he was. In 1987, Adolph was promoted to Chief of Police, where he proudly displayed his collection of Mickey Mouse memorabilia, until his retirement in 1993. Upon retiring, Adolph stayed active in the community and was a devoted Catholic as a member at St. Mary's/St. Anne's Parish. Adolph was a fun loving and kind person who valued family as one of his best treasures. Nothing made him happier than being able to put his handy work to good use by aiding his family/friends with projects. He felt his greatest accomplishment in life was being a grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandkids playing games, sports, and traveling – pretty much anything so long as it was with them.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Terry; children, Mark (Robin) DeFauw, Davenport, IA, and Theresa DeFauw, East Moline; grandchildren, Marcus Martin (fiancée, Kelsey Parrish) and Maggie Martin; step grandchildren, Jim (Jen) DeBlaey and Trisha (Brad) Ohland; sister, Mary Smith, Matherville, IL; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Albert (Elaine) DeFauw, and brother-in-law, Harold.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street, East Moline, IL
Mar
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Anne's Catholic Church
East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
Terry, I am so sorry to hear about Adolph. He was such an amazing man. Happy-go-lucky, funny, thoughtful, and always there for everyone. Jerry use to talk about him all the time. He will always be very special, and in our hearts forever.
Pam Oppendike
March 9, 2021
Adolf was the first of many East Moline Police Chiefs I worked for. He was the man who gave me responsibilities early in my career and the man likely responsible for the headaches of those Chief´s who followed. I´m very greatfull to Adolf and Terry. They have been great mentors and respected friends through the years. He will truly be missed!
John Showalter
March 7, 2021
Our condolences for your families loss of such a great man. May God give you all the strength and love you will need for this hard time. He was a mentor to me and made work enjoyable.
Ernie & Debbie Manrrique
March 7, 2021
I always enjoyed talking to Adolph mornings at the Y over the years. His workout regimen was legendary. He had a great sense of humor and had many friends who will miss him.
Tom Berg
March 7, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Adolphs passing. Our condolences to the family. He was a good man, a good Chief to work for, and I will miss seeing him at the Y, where everybody enjoyed talking to him, as he had a great sense of humor, and always an encouraging word. Gary
Gary And Beth Loy
March 6, 2021
Weather it was through our 18th street location connection, or St Mary's Church, Adolph was like part of my family. He always had an interest in my life....always had nice things to say. What a great guy, he will be missed. My sincere condolences to Teri, TC and Mark.
Marty (Almblade) Gerlach
March 6, 2021
Our hearts are broken in the passing of our dear friend. Adolph was like family to all of us. He was always there in our times of joy or sorrow or just to lend a hand in our times of need with anything. He was a great friend and a wonderful family man and we were truly blessed to have been a part of his life for so many years. We will miss his caring presence, his big, boisterous laugh. and his great smile, It could light up a room. Our love and prayers to Teri, TC, Mark and the entire family. Rest in peace "Dear Friend". We love you.
Dick and Diane Tittle
March 6, 2021
The best guy, EVER
Kathleen l Woodward
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results