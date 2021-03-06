Adolph C. DeFauw Jr.

March 20, 1938-March 5, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Funeral services for Adolph C. DeFauw Jr., 82, of East Moline, IL, will be held 10 am Wednesday, March 10, at St. Anne's Catholic Church, East Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Viewing hours will be 5-7 pm Tuesday, March 9, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Anyone wishing to attend must wear face coverings and respect social distancing. Mr. DeFauw died Friday, March 5, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Adolph was born March 20, 1938, in Moline, IL, the son of Adolph and Rosezella (Hauman) DeFauw Sr. He married his high school sweetheart, Theresa "Terry" Carpio, July 20, 1957, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline.

Adolph was a hardworking man who held many jobs after graduating from United Township High School. Those various positions included farmer, carpenter, and railroad worker, until he joined the East Moline Police Department in 1962. Adolph worked his way through the ranks and spent many years as Detective and Captain. Always working to better himself, he was one of the first to graduate from the FBI Academy. Adolph thoroughly enjoyed working for the department as it became a large part of who he was. In 1987, Adolph was promoted to Chief of Police, where he proudly displayed his collection of Mickey Mouse memorabilia, until his retirement in 1993. Upon retiring, Adolph stayed active in the community and was a devoted Catholic as a member at St. Mary's/St. Anne's Parish. Adolph was a fun loving and kind person who valued family as one of his best treasures. Nothing made him happier than being able to put his handy work to good use by aiding his family/friends with projects. He felt his greatest accomplishment in life was being a grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandkids playing games, sports, and traveling – pretty much anything so long as it was with them.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Terry; children, Mark (Robin) DeFauw, Davenport, IA, and Theresa DeFauw, East Moline; grandchildren, Marcus Martin (fiancée, Kelsey Parrish) and Maggie Martin; step grandchildren, Jim (Jen) DeBlaey and Trisha (Brad) Ohland; sister, Mary Smith, Matherville, IL; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Albert (Elaine) DeFauw, and brother-in-law, Harold.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

